Dreary Sunday Leads into Beautiful Week

Posted: Oct 06, 2019 04:20 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:40 AM CDT

SUNDAY: We are in for a cool start to our Sunday but as we head towards the afternoon, we will see an increase in temperature but also an increase in cloud cover. Some of us could see some light rain or sprinkles in the late morning and early afternoon hours but it will be brief leaving us gloomy for the rest of the day. 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will be on the decrease leading into Monday morning. Overnight lows will be chilly in the mid 40's. 

EXTENDED: The start to the work week looks beautiful. High pressure is going to move into the area and hold for a few days bringing us consistently clear and sunny days with mild temperatures. This will be a great time to get outside and enjoy the fall weather. A cold front is going to sweep in later in the week and drop our temperatures down significantly and bring us the coldest air we have seen this season. This cold front could also bring with it some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. 

 

