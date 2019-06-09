Dry & cool to start the work week across Mid-MO
TONIGHT: A cold front pushing through this evening will bring cool temperatures to Mid-Missouri. Many of us will be waking up in the mid-to-upper 50s... winds will kick up too, up to 25 mph at times making for a chilly start to the day.
MONDAY: You may want the light jacket out the door in the morning with a steady north breeze and cooler than average temperatures. We'll see tons of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Beautiful June weather in store! Winds will continue to blow around through the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED: The weather will remain quiet through Tuesday... another cold front is poised to track through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This will lead to a chance of rainfall for the Wednesday morning commute. Highs Wednesday may struggle to get out of the 60s... and lows may dip into the upper 40s! Cooler weather is on the way!