Dry & cool to start the work week across Mid-MO

Sunday June 9 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: A cold front pushing through this evening will bring cool temperatures to Mid-Missouri. Many of us will be waking up in the mid-to-upper 50s... winds will kick up too, up to 25 mph at times making for a chilly start to the day.

MONDAY: You may want the light jacket out the door in the morning with a steady north breeze and cooler than average temperatures. We'll see tons of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Beautiful June weather in store! Winds will continue to blow around through the afternoon hours.