Drying out, heat and humidity rising

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to filter out of the area heading into the overnight hours. We only cool off to the low 70s overnight, as winds continue to be out of the south. Models are continuing to hint at another complex of storms forming near the Missouri/Iowa border in the overnight hours and dropping as far south I-70 but the best chances are from HWY 36 northward.

SATURDAY: More showers and t-storms are expected to develop by early morning mainly in northern Missouri. Some of these could drop as far south as I-70 but it's more likely they will stay north of HWY 24. Additional storms are possible late in the day in this same areas as temperatures heat up. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat indices climbing to near 100 with south winds up to 12 mph.