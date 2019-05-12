Drying out this evening, chance for rain & storms returns Mother's Day

Saturday May 11th Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Another chilly evening on tap. Clouds stick around. We bottom out in the upper 40s.

MOTHER'S DAY: It will be a changeable day Sunday. We'll likely start the day off on the dry side with a very isolated shower chance. However, as low pressure tracks close to Mid-MO through the late-morning, more widespread activity looks to build in. A couple of thunderstorms can't be ruled out either-- those would likely remain along and south of HWY 50, let's think Lake of the Ozarks, east through Miller/Maries counties. We're not expecting severe weather. However, we should all figure to look out for quickly changing weather conditions through the afternoon tomorrow, especially if you have outdoor plans.

EXTENDED: We're finally slowing things down this week and warming things back up. We can expect temperatures to trend upward as we head through the week. Highs by Monday and Tuesday rise back into the 70s with sunny skies and dry conditions. There's a spotty chance for thunderstorms Wednesday. We dry out for the rest of the week.