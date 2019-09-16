Fall tease is over, all about summer this week
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy, low near 70.
MONDAY: The heat and humidity look to stick around. After a warm start in the morning, we'll be in the upper 80s into the early afternoon, into the low 90s for afternoon highs. Feels like temperatures will hover in the mid-90s.
EXTENDED: More of the same can be expected through Wednesday. Heat and humidity will prevail. A weak cold front may try to bring some slightly lower humidity, but a stronger cold front by next weekend should provide more substantial relief. Things look mostly dry this week.