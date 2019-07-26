Fantastic outdoor summer weather this weekend

Friday July 26 Afternoon Weather Video

FRIDAY: Morning clouds diminish, leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: A clear, comfortable evening is in store. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Saturday and Sunday look like great days to get outside! Expect low 90s each day with humidity levels ticking up each afternoon. By Monday, a cold front will track through the region bringing a chance of morning rain showers. The cooler, drier air will lag behind the main precipitation a bit leading to a humid afternoon on Monday. Next week, temperatures look to remain close to average-- in the upper 80s.