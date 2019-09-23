Feeling more like Fall on the equinox!

Beautiful weather just in time for Fall

MONDAY: Some of us could be waking up to some patchy fog, but beautiful weather will continue moving in later this morning as temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with sunshine returning

TONIGHT: We stay mostly clear overnight with lows dipping down into the upper 50s.

EXTENDED: That will keep the stage set to see another nice day on Tuesday, but our next chance of rain follows Tuesday night into Wednesday. That looks to be our best bet at this moment of picking up some rain, otherwise a nice week with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s until this weekend. We could be looking at a Summer-like warm-up then, but there is some uncertainty as to whether or not rain chances will have something to say about that.