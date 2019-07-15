Feeling the effects of Barry this morning
MONDAY: Rain is increasing this morning from south to north as moisture continues to stream into the region thanks to what's left of Barry. Rain will generally favor the east side of 63 this morning before becoming more scattered by this afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s.
TONIGHT: We'll keep widely isolated rain chances around tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 70s.
EXTENDED: Tuesday looks like a similar day with another chance at showers, especially for folks east of HWY 63. Beyond that, strong southwesterly winds will take over leading to some of the hottest weather we've seen all year. High temperatures will reach between 93-96 degrees each day, with dew points between 75-80. That will lead to feels like temperatures between 100-105+ each day. For that, the ABC 17 StormTrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day Wednesday through Friday for the risk of dangerous heat. This heat could last into next weekend and may extend the Alert Days as well.