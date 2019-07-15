SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Feeling the effects of Barry this morning

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 04:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 04:44 AM CDT

MONDAY: Rain is increasing this morning from south to north as moisture continues to stream into the region thanks to what's left of Barry. Rain will generally favor the east side of 63 this morning before becoming more scattered by this afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s.

TONIGHT: We'll keep widely isolated rain chances around tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 70s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday looks like a similar day with another chance at showers, especially for folks east of HWY 63. Beyond that, strong southwesterly winds will take over leading to some of the hottest weather we've seen all year. High temperatures will reach between 93-96 degrees each day, with dew points between 75-80. That will lead to feels like temperatures between 100-105+ each day. For that, the ABC 17 StormTrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day Wednesday through Friday for the risk of dangerous heat. This heat could last into next weekend and may extend the Alert Days as well.

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Gloomy Monday & Tuesday, Dangerous late-week heat

    Gloomy Monday & Tuesday, Dangerous late-week heat

Recommended Stories

Top Videos