Fighting the cloud cover to enjoy Fall's return
THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a spot shower possible, especially early. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clouds thin out a bit as temperatures tumble into the low 50s with some of us dipping into the upper 40s.
EXTENDED: We remain dry on Friday with highs in the upper 60s, but may be battling the cloud cover for a good portion of the day. By Saturday, our next front arrives, bringing yet another chance of rain to Mid-Missouri through the afternoon. This could impact tailgating at the Mizzou football game. We begin to dry out Sunday, as Fall sticks around into next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s.