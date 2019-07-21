First heat wave of 2019 breaks down Sunday, Fantastic weather to follow
TONIGHT: Sct'd storms are possible, especially along and north of I-70. Overnight lows drop to the middle 70s.
SUNDAY: Morning and early afternoon temperatures, especially across portions of mid-MO south of I-70 will be hot tomorrow. A quickly approaching cold front will spark off showers and storms into the mid and late afternoon leading to cooler temperatures into the evening hours. Highs will fall from the low 90s to the mid 80s from 2-7pm.
EXTENDED: This week looks absolutely gorgeous. The heat wave will be a distant memory with temperatures in the low 80s with low humidity. It will feel much more like May than July. Temps will steadily warm closing out the week.