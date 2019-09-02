Foggy start for many this morning
LABOR DAY: We're getting off to a foggy start this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Missouri until 10:00 this morning, so expect impacts on the roads if you plan to do any traveling. We'll make a return to sunshine this afternoon with temperatures pushing into the middle 80s.
TONIGHT: We'll be under mostly clear skies tonight, so isolated areas could see some fog develop for another morning. We think that winds out of the south will keep us mixed up enough that it won't be a widespread problem. Those southerly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Mother Nature reminds us it's still summer Tuesday with temperatures making it back into the upper 80s to near 90, but we'll be tracking a cold front moving through late Tuesday. Things don't seem to add up to meaningful rain chances, but if we do get storms with this front, some will have to be watched to be strong. Cooler weather moves back in behind the front on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80. Another reinforcing shot of cooler weather moves in this weekend, but could come with some rain chances.