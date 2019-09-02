Foggy start for many this morning

Warmer weather moving in

LABOR DAY: We're getting off to a foggy start this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Missouri until 10:00 this morning, so expect impacts on the roads if you plan to do any traveling. We'll make a return to sunshine this afternoon with temperatures pushing into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: We'll be under mostly clear skies tonight, so isolated areas could see some fog develop for another morning. We think that winds out of the south will keep us mixed up enough that it won't be a widespread problem. Those southerly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.