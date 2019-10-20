Foggy Start to Sunday; Tracking Storms Overnight

Fog Filled Morning and Rain Filled Night

SUNDAY: We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued until 11 AM for the entire viewing area. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile for some places. This fog will lift as we head into the afternoon and leave us partly cloudy for our Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60's and lower 70's.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will be headed our way and enter the viewing area around midnight and last until around 5 AM. We could have some strong winds associated with this storm and some rumbles of thunder but nothing severe is expected at the moment for the viewing area. Most of the severe activity with this storm will be south of the I-44 corridor but it is a good idea to stay updated using the free ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App. Overnight low will be in the lower 50's.

EXTENDED: Monday will clear up quickly with the help of some breezy conditions on the back side of the cold front. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs only reaching the mid-upper 50's but the warmth will return on Wednesday putting us back in the mid 60's with more sunshine. Our next system will be rolling through later in the week.