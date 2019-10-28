SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Frightening forecast for some this week

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 03:07 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Rain chances and gloomy skies for much of this week

MONDAY: Things will get off to a gloomy start and look to stay that way into this afternoon. We may see some drizzle this morning heading out the door, but the main takeaway will be the gloomy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs only managing the upper 40s to near 50 behind this cold front.

TONIGHT: A better shot at some showers moves in this evening into the overnight hours. Wouldn't be shocked to see a snowflake or two flying into the early morning hours but it won't amount to anything.

EXTENDED: We're in store for a pretty cloudy week as another strong system takes its time crossing the Midwest. Rain chances will be on and off through Thursday so keeping the umbrella close would be a good idea, and these dreary conditions will keep temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Afternoon highs only look to be able to make it into the 40s this week and overnight lows flirting with the freezing mark through Wednesday night and it's looking colder than that for Halloween. There is a chance we have enough moisture sticking around to see a few more flakes fly, creating a scary close to some Halloween festivities. We'll be tracking that throughout this week.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Winter dives into mid-MO this week

    Winter dives into mid-MO this week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos