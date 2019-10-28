Frightening forecast for some this week

Rain chances and gloomy skies for much of this week

MONDAY: Things will get off to a gloomy start and look to stay that way into this afternoon. We may see some drizzle this morning heading out the door, but the main takeaway will be the gloomy skies and cooler temperatures, with highs only managing the upper 40s to near 50 behind this cold front.

TONIGHT: A better shot at some showers moves in this evening into the overnight hours. Wouldn't be shocked to see a snowflake or two flying into the early morning hours but it won't amount to anything.

EXTENDED: We're in store for a pretty cloudy week as another strong system takes its time crossing the Midwest. Rain chances will be on and off through Thursday so keeping the umbrella close would be a good idea, and these dreary conditions will keep temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Afternoon highs only look to be able to make it into the 40s this week and overnight lows flirting with the freezing mark through Wednesday night and it's looking colder than that for Halloween. There is a chance we have enough moisture sticking around to see a few more flakes fly, creating a scary close to some Halloween festivities. We'll be tracking that throughout this week.