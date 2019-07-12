Gettin' steamy into the weekend, Tracking Barry

Friday July 12 Morning Weather Video

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer with low humidity, highs in the mid-upper 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: We're continuing to warm up into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures each day will be in the low 90s. Along with that, we'll see a bump up in humidity. It's classic Mid-MO July summer. Keep hydrated, pack the sunblock and you'll do just fine. Winds kick up Sunday afternoon as remnants of tropical storm Barry approach, but we'll stay dry.

EXTENDED: The remnants of tropical storm Barry will approach Missouri by the start of next week. The track will heavily determine the amount of rain we see Mon-Wed of next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on any shifts east and west with the main center of low pressure. We're keeping precipitation chances low at the moment because the general trend looks to keep the heaviest rain towards the St. Louis Metro area.