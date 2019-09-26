Gloomy start to the day in Mid-Missouri
THURSDAY: We'll get off to a gloomy start as storms to our south are kicking cloud cover up our direction to start the day, but still think sunshine will move in by this afternoon as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Wind will shift out of the south throughout the day and we'll notice that overnight as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.
EXTENDED: We'll see another warm day Friday thanks to those winds out of the south, bumping temperatures into the mid and upper 80s. But we're tracking another cold front that looks to move in Friday evening, bringing more storm chances to the area. Some of these could be strong with some gusty winds and large hail possible before merging into a line of heavy rain into Saturday morning. The best chance to get one of these stronger storms will generally be in the northern part of the viewing area, north of I-70. Those same folks could receive 1-3” of rain when this system fizzles into Sunday morning. Then we warm back up to start out the week, with afternoon highs reaching the mid and upper 80s for a good chunk of next week.