Gorgeous weather continues Wednesday, Rain later this week

Wednesday August 26 Morning Weather...

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with low humidity. High near 83.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, cool again with lows in the low 60s.

EXTENDED: A warm front is set to lift northward across mid-Missouri throughout the day Thursday. That will lead to rising temperatures and humidity. Much of the day looks dry Thursday, but a spot shower chance in the evening, especially north of I-70, can't be ruled out. A cold front will slowly slide south overnight bringing another chance at rain showers Friday morning. That cold front will slowly stall out across the region through Friday, coupled with several bubbles of low pressure into the weekend. On and off rain showers Friday evening along with a steady rainfall Saturday are all possible into the weekend. An area-wide 0.5" of rain can't be ruled out, with isolated spots receiving more.