Gorgeous weather slowly coming to an end, rain returns for the weekend

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 04:29 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:34 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sunshine will continue to be the story for the rest of Thursday. Highs are some 10-15 degrees below average as we only make it into the low 70s.

TONIGHT: It's another cool evening across our area with temperatures falling into the mid 50s.

EXTENDED: We're dry to start the day Friday, but we'll see increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Spot showers and a storm are possible into the evening with another wave of rainfall arriving by Saturday morning. Some severe storms could be possible Saturday afternoon. Several rounds of rain & storms followed by some dry time will be the story into this weekend-- it won't be a washout entirely but you'll have to plan around precipitation. The rainy pattern continues into next week... 2-4" of rain is possible within the next 7 days.

