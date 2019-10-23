Great weather to enjoy this afternoon!

Warmer afternoon on the way

WEDNESDAY: We'll see cloud cover increasing throughout the day with breezy conditions returning as highs top out in the upper 60s and some low 70s.

TONIGHT: We look to stay dry under mostly cloudy skies as another frontal boundary moves in that will be the focus for rain chances Thursday.

EXTENDED: Those rain chances increase pretty quick on Thursday, possibly affecting the morning commute. And you'll want to keep that umbrella with you throughout the day, as rain chances will stick around, keeping temperatures in the low 50s. We could see those rain chances spill over into Friday morning, but should move out toward the afternoon with highs a few degrees warmer in the middle 50s. Into this weekend, rain chances enter the forecast, but look to be slight at best. We're trending dry with Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, but this could change in the next day or so when we have more some better information so be sure to check back. A big cool down looks to still be in store next week with 40s and 50s for highs moving toward Halloween.