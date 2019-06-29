Heat and humidity continue into the weekend
SATURDAY: We'll see a return to the heat and humidity after somewhat of a break yesterday. What little cloud cover is hanging around this morning should clear up by this afternoon, as temperatures warm up into the low 90s once again with heat indices in the 96-100 degree range.
TONIGHT: We'll stay mostly clear with overnight lows backing off to near 70 once again.
EXTENDED: The quiet pattern remains in place with this upper-level ridge snuffing out most rain chances. Highs generally will stay in the low 90s with the humidity not going anywhere through the first few days into this week. The pattern flattens out toward the middle of the week which will at least open the door for some more organized disturbances to move through, but rain chances remain low toward the 4th.