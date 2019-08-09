SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Heat and humidity make a push for mid-MO this weekend

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 04:53 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:53 AM CDT

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies can be expected throughout this morning with some passing afternoon clouds possible. It will be warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: It's muggy overnight. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: The weekend looks fairly steamy across Mid-Missouri. With temperatures rising into the upper 80s to near 90 and dew point values between 70-75, it will feel very sticky out and about. Feels like temperatures will hold into the mid 90s each afternoon. Sunday brings a slight chance of rain showers with a weak wave of low pressure passing through. The heat looks to continue Monday.

