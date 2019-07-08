Heat and humidity, rain and storm chances to return tomorrow, Wednesday
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue into this afternoon with easy-to-take temperatures. Many of us will top out in the mid-80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the low 70s.
EXTENDED: A chance for a few showers and a rumble of thunder arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance rides eastward. We'll warm up both Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices pushing if not breaking the triple-digit mark both days. A cold front will slide through Wednesday, providing a second round of showers and storms, but also cooling us down noticeably. Temperatures on Thursday only topping out in the middle 80s, less humidity for a day or two heading into the weekend.