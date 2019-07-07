Heat and humidity relaxing this afternoon

SUNDAY: We're continuing to track a front slowly moving through the region this morning. Most of us will stay dry today, with the best chance at picking up a stray shower further south. One benefit of this front will be some slightly cooler weather. Temperatures only topping out in the middle 80s, with humidity not nearly as oppressive.

TONIGHT: We'll keep partly cloudy skies into tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 60s for some of us, while others can't get below 70.