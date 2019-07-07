Heat and humidity relaxing this afternoon
SUNDAY: We're continuing to track a front slowly moving through the region this morning. Most of us will stay dry today, with the best chance at picking up a stray shower further south. One benefit of this front will be some slightly cooler weather. Temperatures only topping out in the middle 80s, with humidity not nearly as oppressive.
TONIGHT: We'll keep partly cloudy skies into tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 60s for some of us, while others can't get below 70.
EXTENDED: More storms are possible to start out the work week as another moisture-rich airmass takes over. Highs each day will be stuck in the upper 80s Monday, with more 90s showing up Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front with more of a punch will move through late Wednesday, which will bring some relief to the heat and humidity along with rain chances. Temperatures will still make it into the middle 80s Thursday as we stay dry, but less humidity will make things more tolerable closing out the week.