Heat and humidity sticking around for the next couple days

THURSDAY: After waking up to some very patchy fog this morning, we'll return to partly to mostly sunny skies and warming back up. Highs near 90 with a heat index in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: We'll keep our eyes on a complex of storms to our north that will attempt to move this direction, but looks like our ridge will win out, as we look to stay dry with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the low 70s.

EXTENDED: With the jet stream parked to our north, we'll largely remain quiet aside from a stray afternoon shower the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s the next handful of days with sunny skies for the most part and heat indices in the mid 90s. With much of the Midwest largely remaining quiet, the Missouri River should be moving closer to normal values, getting down to minor flood stage in Jefferson City by the middle of next week.