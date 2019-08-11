Heat and humidity to dominate the next several days
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. Lows drop into the low 70s. Storms are possible near sunrise Sunday. Have the umbrella ready out the door.
SUNDAY: Storms will move from west to east throughout the morning hours tomorrow. Between 8 & 9am will likely be when storms are most widespread. Gusty winds are possible with moderate to heavy rainfall possible. This rain will be fairly quick to move out by the afternoon hours with temperatures quickly jumping into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees.
EXTENDED: By Monday and even stronger push of heat will track into the region. Temperatures will likely rise into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures near 105 degrees into the afternoon. A cold front looks to bring storms late Monday night and some slight relief to the heat and humidity by Tuesday.