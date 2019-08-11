Heat and humidity to dominate the next several days

Saturday August 10 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. Lows drop into the low 70s. Storms are possible near sunrise Sunday. Have the umbrella ready out the door.

SUNDAY: Storms will move from west to east throughout the morning hours tomorrow. Between 8 & 9am will likely be when storms are most widespread. Gusty winds are possible with moderate to heavy rainfall possible. This rain will be fairly quick to move out by the afternoon hours with temperatures quickly jumping into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees.