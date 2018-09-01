Heat & Humidity take hold over Mid-Missouri, last much of this week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s this evening, into the low-mid 70s for sunrise Sunday. We'll track a steady south breeze overnight, between 8-11 mph.

SUNDAY: Thankfully temperatures ease off just a little bit tomorrow, with temperatures rising through the 80s. Topping out near 89* by 3pm. It will be breezy once again, with winds sustained 9-15 mph with gusts up to 20. Feels like temperatures will hover in the mid 90s. Spot storm chances are possible for our northwestern counties.