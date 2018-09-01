Heat & Humidity take hold over Mid-Missouri, last much of this week
TONIGHT: Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s this evening, into the low-mid 70s for sunrise Sunday. We'll track a steady south breeze overnight, between 8-11 mph.
SUNDAY: Thankfully temperatures ease off just a little bit tomorrow, with temperatures rising through the 80s. Topping out near 89* by 3pm. It will be breezy once again, with winds sustained 9-15 mph with gusts up to 20. Feels like temperatures will hover in the mid 90s. Spot storm chances are possible for our northwestern counties.
This week, we're tracking temperatures holding in the low 90s for much of this week. We're tracking humidity as well, keeping feels like temperatures in the upper 90s through Wednesday. We're watching the northern jet stream slowly sag southward by the end of the week. That spells cooler weather and rainier conditions by next weekend.