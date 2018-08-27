Heat through Tuesday, storms bring relief

TONIGHT: It's going to be another warm & muggy night across the area with overnight temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s. It will be breezy with southerly winds at 10-13 mph.

TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue. Sunshine will start the day and temperatures climb into the mid 90s, feeling like 100-104 with the humidity. Southerly winds of 10-15 mph will gust up to 25 mph at times. Clouds will build north of I-70 by late afternoon with a spot storm chance. Most areas will stay dry until the evening and overnight.