Heat through Tuesday, storms bring relief
TONIGHT: It's going to be another warm & muggy night across the area with overnight temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s. It will be breezy with southerly winds at 10-13 mph.
TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue. Sunshine will start the day and temperatures climb into the mid 90s, feeling like 100-104 with the humidity. Southerly winds of 10-15 mph will gust up to 25 mph at times. Clouds will build north of I-70 by late afternoon with a spot storm chance. Most areas will stay dry until the evening and overnight.
EXTENDED: A cold front slowly moving south from northwestern Missouri will send a line of showers and storms south through the evening and overnight. As storms move in, there is a chance of strong to severe storms with a marginal & slight risk of severe weather in our northwestern counties. This will bring the opportunity for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The line of storms is expected to weaken as it moves south of I-70. The main round of rainfall will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, decreasing as the cold front moves south through the day. At this point in time, the highest amounts of rainfall look to be for our northwestern counties where 1-2" rain is possible with lower amounts south. Storms will exit southeastern mid-Missouri by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures back in the low 80s. An active weather pattern continues into the second half of this week with spot storms possible Thursday. Into the weekend temperatures will remain seasonal with more storm chances.