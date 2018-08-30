Heavy rainfall and strong winds over southern Mid-MO this afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON: We're continuing to track a complex of thunderstorms across southern Mid-Missouri this afternoon. Places just along I-70, west of HWY 63 and further south have the best chance of seeing rainfall this afternoon. There is the potential for some stronger storms near the Lake of the Ozarks & eastward into Phelps & Pulaski counties. We're also tracking the potential for flash flooding in our southwestern counties. Temperatures hold steady in the mid 70s much of today. Places that see more sun, especially northern Mid-MO may make it into the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be another dry night under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover in the low 70s by morning making for a mild start to the day. A warm front approaching the area by tomorrow morning will spark some rain chances early in the day.

EXTENDED: A warm front will move through Friday morning with some storms tracking along that boundary from the northwest to southeast early Friday. Storms will exit the area to the southeast by 1-2 PM, so we dry out for Sports Zone Football Friday with a warm night on tap. High temperatures Friday reach near 90. By kickoff for the high school football games, temperatures will still be hovering in the mid 80s. The heat will be locked in place through the weekend with high temperatures near 90 for Saturday and Sunday, with heat indices close to 100 degrees. Spotty storms also look possible Saturday and Sunday but Labor Day looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.