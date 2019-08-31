Heavy rainfall slowly tapers off this evening
TONIGHT: Rainfall will slowly taper off around 6-7 pm this evening. Clouds stick around tonight. Lows fall into the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: After a soggy Friday, things remain mostly dry Saturday. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with sunshine making an appearance ever-so-often. High temperatures are mild tomorrow, in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED: Clouds will clear out Sunday with temperatures rising into the low 80s. Labor day looks warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. The warming trend will continue into next week with temperatures near 90 through Wednesday.