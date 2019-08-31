SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Heavy rainfall slowly tapers off this evening

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 03:25 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:26 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Rainfall will slowly taper off around 6-7 pm this evening. Clouds stick around tonight. Lows fall into the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: After a soggy Friday, things remain mostly dry Saturday. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with sunshine making an appearance ever-so-often. High temperatures are mild tomorrow, in the upper 70s

EXTENDED: Clouds will clear out Sunday with temperatures rising into the low 80s. Labor day looks warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. The warming trend will continue into next week with temperatures near 90 through Wednesday.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday September 1 Evening Weather Video

    Sunday September 1 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos