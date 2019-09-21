Heavy rainfall threat overnight into Sunday

TONIGHT: Rain will steadily increase in coverage and intensity this evening. Lows will bottom out in the 70s. A brief break in the rain after midnight through about 5am is expected.

SUNDAY: More rain will spread in from the northwest, with the heaviest precipitation falling in our northwestern counties. Flash flood watches are in effect from 7pm Saturday til 1am Monday. Never try to drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

EXTENDED: Things will dry out Sunday evening as the cold front picks up speed and moves off to the east. We'll be dry and cool through Monday morning with lows falling into the low to mid 50s. Cooler weather can be expected Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The active pattern will continue this week with a couple more rain chances.