Holiday Weekend Drying Up

Summer Returns After Holiday

TODAY: We will remain under cloud cover for most of our Saturday here in Mid-Missouri but our rain chances are decreasing with only a slight chance of seeing isolated showers in the afternoon today. High's will stick in the middle to upper 70's.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chances for rain remain slight into the overnight hours but will dry up as we head into the start of Sunday. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 60's.

EXTENDED: Clouds will clear out Sunday with temperatures rising into the low 80s. Labor day looks warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under partly/mostly sunny skies. The warming trend will continue into next week with temperatures near 90 through Wednesday, and we will be staying dry thanks to increasing high pressure building through the work week.