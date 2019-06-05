Hot afternoon giving way to more storm chances later today

WEDNESDAY: We'll get off to another warm start this morning, and really warm up into this afternoon. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees and with the humid conditions already in place, heat indices will be in the upper 90s. All this heat will help usher in the return of instability, and a cold front we'll be tracking looks to fire up some storms once again. Primary threats look to be large hail and damaging winds with some of the stronger storms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: These storms will slide south with the front, eventually south of the viewing area later tonight. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies returning late tonight.

EXTENDED: That cold front will swing through the area, dropping temperatures a few degrees into the end of the week. A slow moving area of low pressure will arrive from the southwest for Thursday and Friday, bringing widespread heavy rain through the first half of the weekend. Rain amounts will be anywhere from 2-4" through Sunday. The low finally moves out Sunday into Monday, leaving us with high pressure and dry weather into early next week.