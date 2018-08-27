Hot & humid weather trickles into the start of the work week

MONDAY: Today is another stifling day as temperatures top out in the mid-90s with dew points in the low to mid 70s, thanks to breezy winds out of the southwest. This will create feels like temperatures of 100-104 degrees through the afternoon. Any outdoor activities will require plenty of water.

TONIGHT: It's another warm & muggy night across the area with overnight temperatures only dropping into the mid 60s. Winds hold tight out of the south up to 10-13 mph.

EXTENDED: Relief is in sight. Tuesday will still be a hot and muggy day with high temperatures in the mid 90s through the afternoon and heat indices back in the triple digits. The day will start off sunny, but clouds will build through the afternoon ahead of a cold front. By Tuesday afternoon and evening storms will initiate to the northwest, bringing us a chance of thunderstorms through the early evening and continue overnight. As storms develop, there is a chance of strong storms with a marginal & slight risk of severe weather in our northwestern counties. This will bring the opportunity for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The main round of widespread rainfall will arrive early Wednesday morning and last through the morning commute. At this point in time, the highest amounts of rainfall look to be for our northwestern counties. Storms will exit southeastern mid-Missouri by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures back in the low 80s. An active weather pattern continues into the second half of this week with spot storms possible Thursday. Into the weekend temperatures will remain seasonal with more storm chances.