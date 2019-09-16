Hot through Wednesday, a tumble into cooler weather, rain this weekend
THIS AFTERNOON: Heat and humidity continue to bear down on the region. Expect low 90s with feels like temperatures around 97-98*.
TONIGHT: Clear and humid. Low near 70.
EXTENDED: A change in the weather pattern is within reach. A cold front is set to track through the region later this week into the weekend which will bring a chance at storms Thursday and Friday, with a more substantial chance of rain and a cool down to September normals by Sunday & Monday.