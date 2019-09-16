SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Hot through Wednesday, a tumble into cooler weather, rain this weekend

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:54 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:20 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON: Heat and humidity continue to bear down on the region. Expect low 90s with feels like temperatures around 97-98*.

TONIGHT: Clear and humid. Low near 70.

EXTENDED: A change in the weather pattern is within reach. A cold front is set to track through the region later this week into the weekend which will bring a chance at storms Thursday and Friday, with a more substantial chance of rain and a cool down to September normals by Sunday & Monday. 

