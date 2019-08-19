Hot weather returns to start the work week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 71.

MONDAY: It will be a warm start to the week as temperatures quickly rise into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be between 95 & 98* throughout the afternoon.

EXTENDED: An ABC 17 StormTrack Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday ahead of dangerous heat. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures at or above 105. Cooler weather is quick to follow-- a cold front Wednesday will bring us back closer to average with a chance of storms.