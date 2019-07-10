Hottest day of the work week set to unfold this afternoon
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with a heat index betweek 99-103. Isolated thunderstorms are possible by the late afternoon as a cold front moves through. Some storms may bring gusty winds and an isolated hail threat.
TONIGHT: Storms move out by this evening with cooler, drier air working in. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Behind the front Thursday will be noticeably more comfortable with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s as we take a break from the humidity. We stay quiet into the end of the weekend but temperatures ramp back up in to the low 90s by Saturday and Sunday. We're tracking the potential development in the Tropics that could spell early week rain for us as it tracks north from the Gulf of Mexico.