Increasing rain chances this week, cooling down

TONIGHT: It will stay warm with lows near 70 under mostly clear skies and south winds at 6-8 mph.

TUESDAY: It's going to be another hot, humid day with high temperatures near 90 and heat indices reaching the upper 90s as south winds increase to 8-12 mph. Spotty afternoon storms are possible.

EXTENDED: Changes in our weather pattern start Wednesday as a frontal boundary from northern Missouri slowly moves south. This will increase our t-storm chances with scattered storms possible in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. As this front moves south and stalls out, rain chances continue Thursday into Friday with highs cooling into the upper 70s. We are also watching Tropical Storm Gordon as it tracks to the northeast. It looks to track through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana Gulf Coast. Current consensus brings the influx of moisture into Oklahoma, which will likely get tied up in the aforementioned front. If this were to occur, this will bring us heavy rain and cooler conditions as we head into the close of the week. A lot of uncertainty lies in the actual track but it's something to watch as we head into the rest of this week. Make sure to stay tuned to ABC 17 News for the latest on the changing weather pattern.