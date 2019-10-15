Isolated rain chances try to break the streak of beautiful weather

Some slight rain chances this afternoon

TUESDAY: We'll see two windows of rain chances, the first this morning. Along and north of HWY 24 could see some spot showers, but those will quickly move to our northeast. Our better chance for showers will be along a cold front moving through later this afternoon. There's a good chance a healthy majority of us stay dry today, with the best chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon further southeast, closer toward I-44. Where we don't see rain, it will be another nice day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Anything that does get up and going will move out of the area by tonight, as colder air rushes back in. Overnight lows will fall back into the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED: Which sets the stage for a cooler afternoon on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 50s, despite continued sunshine thanks to breezy conditions. The cooler weather is short-lived, as temperatures return to the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. We'll be tracking some better rain chances for this weekend, as a series of disturbances move through, with the heaviest of the rain slated toward Sunday at this moment.