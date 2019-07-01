July coming out of the gates warm
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90. Heat index values between 95-99. Couldn't rule out a spot storm south toward Lake of the Ozarks later this afternoon but most of us will stay dry.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear as temperatures fall back into the low 70s.
EXTENDED: An upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to hold strong over the central US keeping us hot and humid for the first half of this week. Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. The pattern breaks down by the middle of the week, sending a few disturbances in our direction. These could trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through next weekend, but widespread rain or storms are not expected at this time.