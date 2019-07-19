Less than 48 hours left of the heat wave, Fabulous weather next week

FRIDAY: Heat continues to build with highs in the upper 90s, heat indices between 103-110.

TONIGHT: It's another soupy night across mid-Missouri. Lows drop into the upper 70s.

EXTENDED: Saturday is a repeat of the past several days. Drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen and practice heat safety if you plan on getting out and about for the first half of the weekend. Good news is that a cold front is on the way. The front itself arrives in the late morning Sunday bringing clouds, storms and cooler temperatures through the afternoon. Next week looks stellar with temperatures in the low to mid 80s with night time lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.