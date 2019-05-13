Limited rain chances and warming temperatures will lead to a great week of weather

THIS AFTERNOON: Patchy fog this morning has burned off across the region and beautiful conditions have taken over across Mid-Missouri. Expect temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

TONIGHT: With clear skies overnight temperatures drop into the upper 40s again by morning. Winds transition out of the southeast through the night.

EXTENDED: Sunshine continues Tuesday with a slightly warmer day than the start of the work week, up 10 degrees with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday night into Wednesday a weak area of low pressure will bring spot showers to the area. Coverage and intensity look very lack-luster. No impacts are expected. Temperatures continue the upward trend through the end of the week. A fairly strong storm system looks to crash on to the west coast by next weekend. That will be the focus for a severe potential across the region next weekend. It's something we'll be monitoring over the next 7 days.