Memorial day weekend brings the threat of more storms through mid-Missouri

FRIDAY: We'll keep mostly sunny skies into the close of the work week. Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees, topping out in the upper 80s with continued southerly winds. We pick up on isolated storm chances toward the late afternoon and evening bringing the return of the possibility of severe weather. The primary threats are large hail and some gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Expect a mostly dry night ahead with a few spot storms possible under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s through the night.



EXTENDED: Spotty storm chances parade into the weekend as the southwest upper level flow continues. Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend. Daily storm chances through Saturday may include stronger storms that will have to be tracked, but the better chance of severe weather is in the northwest portion of our state. Additional rainfall ranges from 1" up to 4". The highest amounts will be in the northern portion of the state. This is certainly unwelcomed for many with outdoor plans and also those who have been battling flooding for the better portion of the last couple months.