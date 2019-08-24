Mild & Sunny Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

SATURDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy with slight chances of rain after midnight. Low’s are sticking in the mid-60’s.



EXTENDED: High pressure keeps us very comfortable with temperatures well below average through the rest of the weekend. A warm front approaches the area on Sunday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon into the evening. The severe weather threat will be low and mainly southwest on Sunday. Into Monday, a cold front approaches, bringing a chance for more storms, some of which could be strong. Humidity increases next week, but temperatures remain below average through the next 7 days. Rain chances are possible through Tuesday with an unsettled upper level pattern over the region.