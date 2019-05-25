More scattered storms this weekend, spot severe chances possible

SATURDAY: Morning storms are possible across Mid-Missouri as overnight rains continue to kick out. We look to see some peeks of sunshine through early afternoon, but evening storms looks to take over again, some could be strong to severe with hail and wind being the biggest threats. It will be very warm and humid with temps in the mid 80s

TONIGHT: Storms should tend to weaken through the overnight hours, but it's just more rain that we don't need. Storms could last into Sunday morning. It will be a very muggy night with temperatures dropping near 70 degrees.

EXTENDED: Spotty storm chances will attempt to hamper outdoor activities planned this weekend. We'll keep rain around both Sunday and Monday, and as long as this unstable air mass is overhead, we'll have a severe threat so be weather aware. Depending on how much rain we receive this weekend, we could also be dealing with a flooding threat. A little more organized system looks to move through toward the early-to-middle portion of next week, hopefully cleaning the slate and giving us a break.