More storms on the way

*A Weather Alert Day is in effect through 10AM Saturday for all of Mid-MO*

THIS MORNING: Storms will be rolling in early. The further west looks to have the better chance at picking up some gusty winds and large hail, but these storms look like they'll be weakening as they head east into the viewing area. For the latest details visit our insider blog.

SATURDAY: A warm afternoon will follow some of these storms later today. Highs reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s. A few more storms could develop toward evening that could become strong.