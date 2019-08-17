More storms on the way
*A Weather Alert Day is in effect through 10AM Saturday for all of Mid-MO*
THIS MORNING: Storms will be rolling in early. The further west looks to have the better chance at picking up some gusty winds and large hail, but these storms look like they'll be weakening as they head east into the viewing area. For the latest details visit our insider blog.
SATURDAY: A warm afternoon will follow some of these storms later today. Highs reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the lower 90s. A few more storms could develop toward evening that could become strong.
EXTENDED: The upper-level pattern will continue to be conducive for additional rounds of storms through the weekend and into next week. Waves of energy will move across the region with the potential for rain and/or storms almost each day next week. The severe threat will be conditional depending on the preceding events leading into it. Temperatures will also climb in to the 90s Monday and Tuesday, with heat indices getting close to 100 degrees.