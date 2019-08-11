More storms possible tonight, Stifling heat and humidity Monday

TONIGHT: More storms are possible before midnight. Warm and muggy, temperatures drop into the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Some of the hottest weather we've seen in over a year is possible across mid-Missouri tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will rise to near 100 degrees, along with high dew points. Feels like temperatures will approach 110* tomorrow afternoon. A cold front is set to track through the region tomorrow evening which could bring a round of strong to severe storms later in the evening. Strong wind gusts and large hail are possible. The main threats look to be along and north of I-70.