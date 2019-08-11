More storms possible tonight, Stifling heat and humidity Monday
TONIGHT: More storms are possible before midnight. Warm and muggy, temperatures drop into the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Some of the hottest weather we've seen in over a year is possible across mid-Missouri tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will rise to near 100 degrees, along with high dew points. Feels like temperatures will approach 110* tomorrow afternoon. A cold front is set to track through the region tomorrow evening which could bring a round of strong to severe storms later in the evening. Strong wind gusts and large hail are possible. The main threats look to be along and north of I-70.
EXTENDED: The cold front to bring storms tomorrow night will help cool us down into Tuesday and especially Wednesday as drier air slowly bubbles southward through the middle of the week. Temperatures look to slowly warm back up into the end of the week and into the weekend.