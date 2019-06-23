More storms to fire overnight, Lasts into Sunday
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT @ MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT: Storms look to start to fire across out western counties after 9/10pm this evening and will spread west. As they do so, they could bring a chance at some brief gusty winds and the potential for pea to dime sized hail. Some storms could be strong but and widespread severe threats look fairly limited. The biggest impact will be the potential of flash flooding into Sunday morning. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.
SUNDAY: Storms look to continue into the morning hours Sunday so keep the umbrella ready to go. Flash flooding like we saw Saturday morning is also possible. Make sure you keep up to date with the forecast for the latest warnings and plan accordingly for any Sunday plans. High will be stuck in the upper 70s and low 80s.
EXTENDED: Slowly but surely we're going to push in drier air into the area by the start of the work week. Some morning showers are possible Monday, but beyond that we'll see some dry days. With temperatures in the upper 80s.