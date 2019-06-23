More storms to fire overnight, Lasts into Sunday

Saturday June 22 Evening Weather Video

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT @ MIDNIGHT



TONIGHT: Storms look to start to fire across out western counties after 9/10pm this evening and will spread west. As they do so, they could bring a chance at some brief gusty winds and the potential for pea to dime sized hail. Some storms could be strong but and widespread severe threats look fairly limited. The biggest impact will be the potential of flash flooding into Sunday morning. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Storms look to continue into the morning hours Sunday so keep the umbrella ready to go. Flash flooding like we saw Saturday morning is also possible. Make sure you keep up to date with the forecast for the latest warnings and plan accordingly for any Sunday plans. High will be stuck in the upper 70s and low 80s.