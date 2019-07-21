Morning rain throws a wrench in the forecast

SUNDAY: Morning showers look to hold on this morning before fizzling toward the afternoon. Temperatures will try to recover into the upper 80s and low 90s, but lingering cloud cover may have something to say about that.

TONIGHT: We're continuing to track a front near the region this morning that will eventually drop south, trying to reignite storms later this evening. Given this morning's rain, there is considerable uncertainty as to what kind of atmosphere will be left but still expect a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: We'll leave the recent heatwave in the rearview mirror with beautiful weather, especially for summer, unfolding this week. Highs will only reach the low 80s and the humidity will move back south. Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the week back into the middle 80s by the end of the week as we stay dry.