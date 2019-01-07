Morning showers lead to a sunny afternoon

MONDAY: Expect breezy conditions with some light rain as you head out the door in the morning. You'll need the umbrella and the light jacket, but have the sunglass on standby. As rain pushes to the east through the morning, we will see sunshine return by this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain tonight as temperature drop into the upper 30s. It's a much cooler night, but these lows are still unseasonable warm. The breezy wind stays with us, but winds begin to shift out of the west to northwest by morning, speeds up to 15 mph. Wind chills will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

EXTENDED: Tomorrow will be another beautiful day as we see sunny skies with highs just slightly cooler, back into the low 50s. Beyond that, we're tracking a secondary surge of much colder air that will race across the northern plains and track eastward through The Great Lakes. As the Canadian air moves back south high temperatures will be back to seasonal, in the upper 30s by Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the 20s. This week looks mostly dry, but a surface low could bring some moisture into our area as it lifts from the south, giving us another chance at a rain & snow mix by Friday. The track of the low is still uncertain, but if it continues to trend north we can expect a wintry mix as we head into the weekend.