Morning storms bring cooler afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Most showers will be south of I-70 for the morning commute and ending but new storms could pop up in the afternoon near I-44 as the cold front moves through southeastern Missouri. Some of these storm could be on the strong to severe side bringing the chance for winds in excess of 60 mph, as well as large hail. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching near 80 degrees with north winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be dry through the night with partly cloudy skies. Thanks to the cold front that passed through early on Wednesday temperatures will drop back into the low 60s by morning making for a pleasant, but cooler start to the day. Overnight storms will develop to the southwest of our area, which could impact us by Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: An active weather pattern continues into the second half of this week with spot storms possible Thursday. Thursday's storms look possible from 7 AM until 1 PM, more likely in our southwestern counties. Again, the heat will crank it up a notch for Friday and into the weekend with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s Friday and near 90 Saturday. A warm front will move through Friday morning with possibly some storms tracking along that boundary from the northwest to southeast early Friday. There is a spot storm chance Friday afternoon into early evening. Spotty storms also look possible Saturday and Sunday but Labor Day looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.