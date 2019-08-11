Morning storms help to slow down today's heat
SUNDAY: Storms will move from west to east throughout the morning hours tomorrow. between 10am and 12pm will be the most likely chance to see storms. Gusty winds are possible with moderate to heavy rainfall. Rain looks to move out by 2 & 3pm but excess cloud cover will slow warming. We'll still feel hot and sticky outside today.
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, temperatures drop into the mid 70s.
EXTENDED: By Monday and even stronger push of heat will track into the region. Temperatures will likely rise into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures near 105 degrees into the afternoon. A cold front looks to bring storms late Monday night and some slight relief to the heat and humidity by Tuesday.